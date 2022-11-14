Fire Chief: Estimated $1M loss in Paullina, IA structure fire

PAULLINA, Iowa (KTIV) - A truck shed and all its contents were destroyed Sunday after a fire in a northwest Iowa town.

The fire was reported at about 7:30 a.m. in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue, and when they arrived they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed.

Initially, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out the on-fire semi-truck just inside the overhead door. Then when the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke.

Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Additional support was brought in from across the area and it took crews four hours and about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Fire Chief Ryan Harper of the Paullina Volunteer Fire Department says the building and its contents were a total loss. Early estimates suggest over $1 million was lost in the fire.

