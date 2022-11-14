Man charged with first-degree murder after stabbing in Galva, IA

GALVA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing over the weekend.

According to court documents filed in Ida County, 24-year-old Jesus Diaz has been charged with first-degree murder.

Documents state on Nov. 13 at about 7:30 p.m. Diaz and another man got into a fight outside his Galva residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. Diaz allegedly stabbed the other man multiple times in his chest and abdomen. Documents go on to say the victim collapsed and died on the sidewalk.

Witnesses told authorities Diaz punched and kicked the man’s body after he collapsed. Then Diaz allegedly crossed the street and returned to continue hitting the body.

During the incident, Diaz allegedly assaulted a witness in the area, and EMS personnel responding to the reported stabbing. Authorities said when Diaz was arrested his clothes were covered in blood.

Before EMS arrived at the scene, Diaz was seen putting something into his vehicle while the victim was lying unresponsive on the ground. Documents say when authorities searched the vehicle, they found a bloody knife in the rear seat.

Court documents do list the victim’s name, but we have excluded that information from this article until it has been confirmed the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

