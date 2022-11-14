Man charged with first-degree murder after stabbing in Galva, IA

Jesus Diaz
Jesus Diaz(Ida County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing over the weekend.

According to court documents filed in Ida County, 24-year-old Jesus Diaz has been charged with first-degree murder.

Documents state on Nov. 13 at about 7:30 p.m. Diaz and another man got into a fight outside his Galva residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. Diaz allegedly stabbed the other man multiple times in his chest and abdomen. Documents go on to say the victim collapsed and died on the sidewalk.

Witnesses told authorities Diaz punched and kicked the man’s body after he collapsed. Then Diaz allegedly crossed the street and returned to continue hitting the body.

During the incident, Diaz allegedly assaulted a witness in the area, and EMS personnel responding to the reported stabbing. Authorities said when Diaz was arrested his clothes were covered in blood.

Before EMS arrived at the scene, Diaz was seen putting something into his vehicle while the victim was lying unresponsive on the ground. Documents say when authorities searched the vehicle, they found a bloody knife in the rear seat.

Court documents do list the victim’s name, but we have excluded that information from this article until it has been confirmed the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The OABCIG football team holds up their trophy as they wrap up their season in the Iowa Class...
OABCIG’s 20 senior football players leave behind an impressive legacy
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a...
Search continues for suspect who shot family’s dog

Latest News

Snowy day for parts of Siouxland
Snowy day for parts of Siouxland
Dog Walk Forecast: Charlie
Dog Walk Forecast: Charlie
Snow chances for parts of Siouxland
Snow chances for parts of Siouxland
Business Spotlight: Sioux City Ford
Business Spotlight: Sioux City Ford