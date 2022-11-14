Matters of the State: Gov. Noem wins reelection, Smith discusses campaign

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at Gov. Noem’s reelection victory. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the election results, including the Republican stronghold in South Dakota.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith joins the program to discuss the campaign, election ads, and his future plans.

We also hear from Sen. Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson following their election wins, and we highlight a historic win in the South Dakota state legislature.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

