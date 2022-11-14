OABCIG’s 20 senior football players leave behind an impressive legacy

The OABCIG football team holds up their trophy as they wrap up their season in the Iowa Class 2A State Semifinals(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - The OABCIG Falcons wrapped up their season on Saturday in the Class 2A state semifinals capping off the season with a 10-2 record.

The one things about the Falcons that made their run special was the leadership of 20 seniors on the roster. Each of those seniors were four-year players who showed leadership on the field every day.

The group of seniors set a high standard and leave a lasting legacy behind as they went 44-4 overall during their four years as OABCIG football players, and they never lost a home game.

Their goal was to play for a 2A state championship, but head coach Larry Allen says there’s still so much for them to be proud of.

“You just got to be proud of what you’ve accomplished. 20 seniors out there that have stuck it out for four years and to be in the dome three out of four years is pretty special. You know, the emotions come out on the kids, and that means that they’ve invested a lot into that. And, you know, I’m just really proud of the efforts that they’ve given the whole year,” said Larry Allen, OABCIG football head coach.

