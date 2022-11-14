Sioux City Musketeers take a shootout win over Des Moines to complete a weekend full of wins

Ryan Conmy celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game for the Musketeers in the first...
Ryan Conmy celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game for the Musketeers in the first period.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers have been on a roll this weekend starting with two back-to-back wins over 1-29 rival, the Sioux Falls Stampede.

To cap off the Weekend, the Muskies welcome the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Starting in the first period, Ryan Conmy gets the steal, and comes flying up the rink as he slides the puck through the pads on the backhand for the Musketeers goal to take a 1-0 lead.

Later on, the Buccaneers would come knocking again as Braden Rourke hits the one timer that falls in and just like that we’re tied up at 1-1.

At the first period came to a close, Kaden Shahan fires one more shot that you could hear clink just off the crossbar.

Ryan Conmy would score his second goal of the night in the second period for a 2-1 lead, but the Buccaneers would tie it back up again at two in the third period.

At the end of overtime the game was still tied at 2 so shootout it was! Ben Doran would get the game winner in shootout as the Muskies pull off the 3-2 win.

