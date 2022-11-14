Siouxland Business Spotlight: Diocese of Sioux City

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with John Schmitz from the Diocese of Sioux City to talk about a special way you can give back to the community.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with John Schmitz from the Diocese of Sioux City to talk about a special way you can give back to the community. If you would like to learn more about how you can give back, you can call the Diocese of Sioux City at (712) 233-7524 or visit their website at scdiocese.org/give.

