Siouxland Business Spotlight: Holy Spirit Retirement Home

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Rachel Retalic from Holy Spirit Retirement Home to talk about some employment opportunities they have available.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Rachel Retalic from Holy Spirit Retirement Home to talk about some employment opportunities they have available. If you would like to learn more about their open positions, you can call Holy Spirit Retirement Home at (712) 252-2726 or visit their website at holyspiritretirementhome.com.

