Snow chances for parts of Siouxland today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! This morning we are seeing some snow showers in our eastern counties that will continue for most of the day. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 20s with wind up to 15 miles per hour from the northwest and southeast. Also, dealing with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning.

For today, we will see our highs climb into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in Siouxland with our wind still coming out of the south and northwest up to 10 miles per hour. Our main focus today is our chance of snow across the region.

If you live along I-29 we could see trace amounts of snow for today. Our eastern and northeastern counties and towns will have the highest chance of snow. They could see up to 1 and 2 inches of snow.

Because of that we have a Winter Weather Advisory for Emmet and Dickinson County for today. So, if you live in this region be aware of some snowy and icy conditions.

Tonight, snow shower chances will continue in our eastern counties overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s across the region with wind out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we have another chance of snow showers mainly in our east and northeastern counties as highs will be in the 30s.

We could see some more snow showers later this week. I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 Today!

