Snowy day for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland! Throughout the morning we had snow showers move through the region this morning that has dropped up to 3 inches in some spots. The band of snow showers has now moved into eastern parts of Siouxland. Mainly in our far eastern counties and towns.

Temperatures this noon hour are in the upper 20s and low 30s across the region with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers in eastern Siouxland. Wind is also up to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Emmet and Dickinson County for today. So, if you live in this region be aware of some snowy and icy conditions.

Tonight, snow shower chances will continue in our eastern counties overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s across the region with wind out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we have another chance of snow showers mainly in our east and northeastern counties as highs will be in the 30s.

We could see some more snow showers later this week. I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 at Noon!

