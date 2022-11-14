South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota’s license plate will have a new look.

According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, the reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.

The design was a coordinated effort led by Gov. Noem, the Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division, and the South Dakota Department of Tourism and reflects a partnership in promoting South Dakota. License plates will continue to be made at Pheasantland Industries, located in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Individuals can renew their license plates 90 days before their expiration date, but only those individuals who renew after Jan. 1 will receive the new license plate designs.

Standard Non-Commercial Plate
Standard Non-Commercial Plate(SD Department of Revenue)

Renewal can be completed online through the MySDCars portal, at any DMV Now Kiosk, in person at the applicant’s county treasurer’s office, or by mail through the county. There are 21 DMV Now Kiosks located across the state, find a convenient location at https://sddmvnowkiosk.com/. Individuals who use the online system or a kiosk will have their license plates mailed directly to them.

Emblem Plate
Emblem Plate(SD Department of Revenue)

