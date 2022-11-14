Wayne State, Northwestern, and Morningside prepare to make postseason runs

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - For the just the second time in school history, The Wayne State Wildcats football team has qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs with a trip to #3 Minnesota State this upcoming Saturday.

The Wildcats earned a #6 seed in the Super Region 4 after winning a share of the NSIC regular season title and finishing with a 9-2 record. The Last NCAA Division II playoff run was in 2008 when the team advanced to the playoffs before falling at Chadron State 23-17. The Wildcats already met Minnesota State in the regular season on October 8 in Wayne with the Wildcats outscoring the Mavericks 41-33.

The Wayne State Wildcats volleyball team will also make a postseason run as they secured the #1 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region. The Wildcats will take on #8 Harding in Wayne on home court for the first round on Nov. 18. It’s the Wildcats 12th NCAA Tournament bid in the program’s history and first since the 2016 season.

The NAIA Football Championship pairings have also been released for the first round of playoffs.

The #1 and undefeated Morningside Mustangs will host #16 Arizona Christian at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. It’s the Mustangs 19th-consecutive postseason appearance.

The #3 Northwestern Red Raiders will host #14 Dickinson State in Orange City, IA on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 12 p.m.

