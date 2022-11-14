While one snow moves out of Siouxland, another to move in

By Ron Demers
Nov. 14, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was southern and eastern Siouxland that got in on their first snowfall today with a lot of those location seeing 1 to 3 inches while Sioux City was far enough to the east that we just saw a trace of snow.

While that system is moving east, we’ll see a lot of clouds again tonight with even a slight chance of freezing drizzle, especially in eastern Siouxland as lows head into the low 20s.

We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and eastern Siouxland will see a chance of some light snow with maybe up to an inch of accumulation out that way with highs near 30 degrees.

Then all of Siouxland will have a chance of light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with highs on Wednesday in the upper 20s to near 30.

Then our attention will turn to even colder conditions than what we’ve been feeling.

Thursday will still be mostly cloudy and it will turn windy and colder with highs in the low to mid 20s.

Friday will start in the single digits with highs only near 20 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

I’ll be taking a look at whether there will be any warming in our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

