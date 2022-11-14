Woodbury County completes post-election audit with ‘no deviation’ from initial results

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The post election audit is meant to give voters confidence in the process.

Now here’s how it works. The secretary of state picks one precinct from each county. Then election workers count by hand for two different races, in this case, the public measure and the governor’s race.

They want to ensure that the hand count matches up with what the machine spit out

“(What) we’re looking at is to make sure that the voting machines correctly tabulated those ballots on election day,” said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Officials audited precinct 17, located in Lawton, IA. There, voting machines did their job.

After the post-election audit, Gill announced there was “no deviation” in the vote totals between the hand count and the machine totals on election night.

“And we appreciate that because it is an opportunity to prove to the public that the machines work, and that they do account properly,” said Gill.

Unrelated to the audit, Gill said the polling location for Precinct 17 would have to change because the Lawton Friendship Center was too small to accomodate a large line.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Miracle League of Sioux City hosting "Is This Heaven?" fundraising event with actor Dwier Brown
