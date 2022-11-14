Yankton firefighters battle garage fire

Yankton, S.D. (KTIV) - Yankton Firefighters were called to a structure fire today around 2:00 P.M. near 3rd and Linn Street.

According to a post on the Yankton Fire Department’s Facebook Page, firefighters arrived and found smoke billowing from a detached garage in the back of the home.

Firefighters battled the blaze for roughly 2 hours.

No injuries were reported and they believe an electrical problem caused the fire but it’s still under investigation.

Yankton Police Department, Yankton EMS, and Yankton County Emergency Management also responded.

