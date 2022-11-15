Another cloudy and cold day ahead of us with a chance of snow showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. It’s another cold and cloudy start to our day. For the most part, we are pretty quiet with wind out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour and some snow showers in our eastern counties. We can’t rule out some flurries in parts of Siouxland today, but not expecting any kind of accumulation or anything we saw yesterday.

For today, we will not warm up that much. Only getting into the upper 20s and low 30s across the region with cloudy skies and snow showers in our eastern counties and towns for today. Wind will be breezier out of the northwest up to 20 miles per hour that will make it chillier outside as well.

Tonight, our temperatures will fall into the mid-teens and low-20s with wind up to 25 miles per hour out of the northwest. We could also see some snow showers move through the region tonight, but not forecasting any kind of accumulation. Mainly flurries to trace amounts across the region.

The rest of the week will be cold, but Thursday into Friday will be the coldest of the week. We have colder air moving in Thursday. Our feels like during the day on Thursday will be in the teens and overnight feels like temperatures below zero.

