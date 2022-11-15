Around Siouxland: Okoboji Performing Arts “Cantus”

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - St. Joseph Church in Milford, Iowa welcomes Christmas with Cantus: Into the Light at 4:30 p.m., Nov. 29.

The show offers a contemporary take on the format of the Nine Lessons and Carols to center on nine themes both intimate and universal, using poetry that speaks to a modern audience and repertoire that reflects a range of context and cultures.

Cantus offers a thoughtful, intricately crafted holiday program that honors tradition and speaks to the moment.

Tickets can be purchased online.

