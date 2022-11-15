Carrie Jones, wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect, served protection order from victim’s fiancé

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The fiancé of one of the victims of a quadruple murder, in Laurel, Nebraska, has filed a restraining order against the suspect’s wife.

Brian Welch, the fiancé of Michelle Ebeling, has filed a protection order against Carrie Jones.

Jones is married to murder suspect Jason Jones.

According to court documents, Welch filed the order because he felt his life was threatened.

In court documents, Welch claimed he was cleaning out the home he and Ebeling owned, on Sept. 17, when Carrie Jones came outside and threatened his life.

Then, on Oct. 31, Welch claimed another party told him that Carrie Jones had purchased a firearm.

Carrie Jones has 10 business days to request a hearing on the protection order.

In the meantime, Carrie Jones is prohibited from possessing, transporting, or accepting a firearm or ammunition.

If Carrie Jones is found in violation of the protection order she could be arrested and convicted of a crime.

Jason Jones faces four counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree arson, in the deaths of Ebeling, and Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford.

