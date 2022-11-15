Carrie Jones, wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect, served protection order from victim’s fiancé

FILE: Carrie Jones, right, is the wife of Laurel murder suspect Jason Jones.
FILE: Carrie Jones, right, is the wife of Laurel murder suspect Jason Jones.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The fiancé of one of the victims of a quadruple murder, in Laurel, Nebraska, has filed a restraining order against the suspect’s wife.

Brian Welch, the fiancé of Michelle Ebeling, has filed a protection order against Carrie Jones.

Jones is married to murder suspect Jason Jones.

According to court documents, Welch filed the order because he felt his life was threatened.

In court documents, Welch claimed he was cleaning out the home he and Ebeling owned, on Sept. 17, when Carrie Jones came outside and threatened his life.

Then, on Oct. 31, Welch claimed another party told him that Carrie Jones had purchased a firearm.

Carrie Jones has 10 business days to request a hearing on the protection order.

In the meantime, Carrie Jones is prohibited from possessing, transporting, or accepting a firearm or ammunition.

If Carrie Jones is found in violation of the protection order she could be arrested and convicted of a crime.

Jason Jones faces four counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree arson, in the deaths of Ebeling, and Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Suspect in Salix, IA bank robbery identified; also tied to two other Siouxland robberies
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

Rifle season in Nebraska has started, but hunters will be taking to their deer stands all...
How to stay safe during the hunting seasons
Around Siouxland: Okoboji Performing Arts "Cantus"
Around Siouxland: Okoboji Performing Arts "Cantus"
Dickinson Co. attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk in the courthouse
Sioux City man continues to donate winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools
Sioux City man continues to donate winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools