City of Sioux City asking for help with bagging waste

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City residents are asked to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process.

According to Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz, recently there have been reports of frozen leaves left in trash carts. Loose waste in trash carts will not always come out and may be stuck in the cart.

“If the collection contractor needs to shake the cart to release the waste, it may cause damage to the cart. Using bags will keep items from getting stuck to the bottom of carts,” Bentz said.

Bentz said residents are also encouraged to use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycled items.

Residents are asked to contact Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 to:

Find out when your collection day is

Request a recycling container

Report a damaged or missing garbage or recycling container

Report a missed garbage collection

Contact Environmental Services at 712-279-6222 for assistance with:

Proper disposal of items

Report illegal dumping

Reporting a stormwater concert

Recycling questions

