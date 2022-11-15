Dickinson Co. attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk in the courthouse

(MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The Dickinson County Attorney has been charged for allegedly showing up at the courthouse drunk.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested Nov. 10, after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated that was in the courthouse. Zenor was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

A press release said Zenor was released to her own attorney due to “safety concerns of placing her in jail.”

Zenor was elected to another term as Dickinson County Attorney in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. She was running unopposed.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Suspect in Salix, IA bank robbery identified; also tied to two other Siouxland robberies
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

FILE: Carrie Jones, right, is the wife of Laurel murder suspect Jason Jones.
Carrie Jones, wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect, served protection order from victim’s fiancé
Around Siouxland: Okoboji Performing Arts "Cantus"
Around Siouxland: Okoboji Performing Arts "Cantus"
Sioux City man continues to donate winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools
Sioux City man continues to donate winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools
States in tri-state region among those in multi-state settlement with Google