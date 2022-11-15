How to stay safe during the hunting seasons

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rifle season opened up on Saturday, Nov. 12 for Nebraskans.

Other important dates for the public to be aware of are, Iowa’s shotgun season will start Dec. 3-7 and Dec. 10-18. South Dakota’s muzzleloader deer season begins and runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1.

Safety for hunters and the public is at the forefront this season.

Making sure you are visible to other hunters is one of the biggest safety measures that should be taken.

As a hunter it is required that you wear 400 square inches of hunter orange combined on your head, back, and chest.

If you enjoy early morning walks you are also encouraged to wear hunter orange to help prevent any accidents.

“I believe the number is 60,000 deer permits and with 60,000 deer hunters in the field it’s unusual for us to have a serious accident every year, so I would just go about your business as usual maybe take a few precautions if you’re going to go out and walk around in nature wear some hunter orange,” said Dale Davis, with the Nebraska DNR.

Davis also said that the 9-day rifle season brings more traffic to rural areas, and that the public should be aware of early morning travelers.

