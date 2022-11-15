A little more light snow possible into Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some light snow developed across the region on our Tuesday, and while it never got very heavy, the small amounts that did accumulate made for some slick travel for a while.

We’ll see a little more light snow make its way through Siouxland into Tuesday night with lows near 20.

We still could see some morning light snow on Wednesday before a little afternoon clearing takes place with highs in the upper 20s and a breezy northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Flurries will again be possible into Wednesday night and even Thursday with highs on Thursday in the mid 20s with gusty winds out of the northwest.

That wind will stay strong Thursday night and with lows dipping into the single digits, we could see wind chills head down below zero.

Friday will stay cold with highs only near 20 under a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll see a bit of a warming trend over the weekend with highs moving from the mid 20s on Saturday in the low 30s by Sunday with plenty of sunshine expected both days.

Will we see the warming trend continue next week as well?

