Miracle League of Sioux City hosting “Is This Heaven?” fundraising event with actor Dwier Brown

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Miracle League of Sioux City will host a large, open-to-the-public fundraising event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, starting at 5 p.m.

This fundraiser will raise money for the “Wanna Have a Catch?” campaign that its founder, Kevin Negaard, has been executing since January 2022.

Appearing at the event will be Hollywood actor Dwier Brown. Brown has been in several films, but most importantly for the Miracle League of Sioux City, he starred in Field of Dreams, which has inspired several events and fundraisers. Brown played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner’s character in the movie.

Brown will be doing a live Q&A. He will also be “having a catch” with attendees during the evening. There will be hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and several silent auction items. There will also be a viewing of Field of Dreams inside the Orpheum Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to have Dwier Brown here in Siouxland. He has been great to work with and has given us a lot to look forward to while he’s here. It will be an incredible night,” said Negaard.

