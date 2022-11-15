Online registration for 2023 RAGBRAI begins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people can start registering online for next year’s RAGBRAI.

It will mark the event’s 50th anniversary.

The Des Moines Register reports next year’s ride is expected to have record attendance.

Organizers said they hope to break the Guinness World Record for the largest single-day parade of bicycles - a record that was set in 2000.

That’s when more than 48 thousand people rode about 18 miles in Italy.

RAGBRAI is set to announce its overnight stops on Jan. 28, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.