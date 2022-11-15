Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano Pargas responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Pargas was the acting chief for the city on the day of the shooting and was placed on administrative leave in July.(City of Uvalde via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room.

A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that there were “eight to nine” kids alive and in need of help in the classroom.

The call came as hundreds of officers gathered outside Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The call with Lt. Mariano Pargas underscores that law enforcement personnel were aware that children were in danger even as they waited more than 70 minutes to confront the gunman.

Pargas has been placed on leave.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Suspect in Salix, IA bank robbery identified; also tied to two other Siouxland robberies
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

FILE: Carrie Jones, right, is the wife of Laurel murder suspect Jason Jones.
Carrie Jones, wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect, served protection order from victim’s fiancé
A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show.
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says
Make a plan
Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause