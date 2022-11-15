Sioux City man continues to donate winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues his winter coat drive for Siouxland children.

Chuck Swaggerty dropped off 25 coats to Sioux City’s Perry Creek Elementary School Tuesday. So far this school year, he’s donated 225 coats to local schools. He wants to collect at least 500 coats for the children at 10 schools.

Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, so he can reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska St. in downtown Sioux City.

He’s also accepting donations to his Venmo account. You can find how to access that account here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.