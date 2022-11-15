Sioux City sees over a dozen crashes with snowy weather throughout Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City today got its first real taste of winter weather this season.

Snow started falling lightly by mid-morning and continued to fall throughout the day.

Accumulation is not that much, but it’s enough to make for very slick driving conditions.

Sioux City police say they responded to 25 traffic accidents around the city during the day from 9-5.

Police reported “extremely slippery” conditions, as did pretty much everyone who was out there driving on it.

