Sioux City sees over a dozen crashes with snowy weather throughout Tuesday

The first significant snowfall this year in Sioux City
The first significant snowfall this year in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City today got its first real taste of winter weather this season.

Snow started falling lightly by mid-morning and continued to fall throughout the day.

Accumulation is not that much, but it’s enough to make for very slick driving conditions.

Sioux City police say they responded to 25 traffic accidents around the city during the day from 9-5.

Police reported “extremely slippery” conditions, as did pretty much everyone who was out there driving on it.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Suspect in Salix, IA bank robbery identified; also tied to two other Siouxland robberies
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

Dickinson County Attorney Drunk
Google Payout: IA, NE, SD
Swaggerty Donates Coats
City Bagging Leaves