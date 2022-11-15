Sioux City’s first taste of winter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. It’s another cold and cloudy day, but we are seeing some snow showers impacting Sioux City and surrounding areas. As of right now, we are still seeing light snow showers passing through the region. Our main issue is road conditions. Most roads in Siouxland are good, but places who are seeing snow have partially covered roads. Also, seeing some icy and slick spots on roads so be sure to use caution if you are driving.

When it comes to temperatures, we are only in the upper 20s and low 30s with our wind up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest. So, if it is snowing, we could see some visibility issues so use caution when driving.

Tonight, our temperatures will fall into the mid-teens and low-20s with wind up to 25 miles per hour out of the northwest. We could also see some more snow showers move through the region tonight, but not forecasting any kind of accumulation. Mainly flurries to trace amounts across the region. Road conditions could decrease as well. We will keep you updated on the roads.

The rest of the week will be cold, but Thursday into Friday will be the coldest of the week. We have colder air moving in Thursday. Our feels like during the day on Thursday will be in the teens and overnight feels like temperatures below zero.

I have more details in my complete forecast on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.