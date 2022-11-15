Siouxland Big Give hosts check presentation

Top 10 Recipients of Big Give present their awards
By Brandon Martin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning several non-profit organizations from around Siouxland came together at the Tyson Event Center for the Siouxland Big Give’s Check presentation.

One hundred nonprofits were invited for the presentation, with the top ten nonprofits receiving certificates commemorating their achievements The charities involved with the Siouxland Big Give range in scope from Education, Environment, Human Services and others. For an organization such as Heartland Counseling, the extra funds help them to focus on individual projects.

“It helps us focus and just get the word out on that One Piece Heartland Counseling, like so many other organizations, have many many aspects to their organization and lots of ways they’re helping out, and sometimes we don’t focus on the little pieces and this helps us in that way, and it helps rally the support around that as well,” said Jennifer Hart, Director Of Development for Heartland Counseling Services.

The Big Give also helps to fund the Siouxland Food Bank’s backpack program, which works to feed over 2,100 students in Sioux City and South Sioux City schools. A program they say couldn’t work without help from the Big Give.

“The backpack program is quite an expensive program for us, we serve a lot of students it’s a weekly program and so over the course of the school year it costs quite a bit and so being able to raise the funds through the Big Give, is very helpful for us,” said Valerie Petersen, Associate Executive Director, Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Fifth Annual Big Give Event held on Oct. 4 raised nearly $200,000 thanks to donations from the community.

