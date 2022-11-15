Water contaminants found in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a health advisory for Sioux City’s drinking water. The federal agency says the level of per and poly-fluoro-alkyl substances, or PFAS, now exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency’s acceptable threshold after the agency lowered the threshold.

“Most recently, in December 2021. In January 2022, we received test results. At that time, those test results were under the health advisory level. What the EPA had set in June of 2022. EPA lowered the health advisory level and at that point in time Sioux City to see these results exceeded the health advisory level for the new interim level set foot set by EPA,” said Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director.

Sioux City Utilities Director Brad Puetz says the PFAS come from the Southbridge Water Treatment Plant and can be traced back to a fire resistant foam used with firefighting foams used at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

“We’re very uncertain of what’s going to happen until the final rule is published,” said Puetz. “It’s very difficult for us to say at what level the water would have become toxic for the citizens to drink. I don’t believe we’re there. And we’ll know more once the final rule is published.”

The new levels recommended by the EPA for PFAS is 0.004 parts per trillion while Sioux City’s testing came in at 4.4 parts per trillion. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says depending on what the EPA’s guidance is next year he would be in favor of an estimated 4 million dollar project to move re-drill wells versus a more costly process to try and remove the chemicals from the water. The city will now have to await final recommendations from the EPA.

“I’d vote to re-drill the wells further down the road and get away from whatever the contaminants are, because for four and a half million dollars, that seems a lot cheaper than putting a $15 or $20 million solution in the water treatment plant,” said Bob Scott, Mayor of Sioux City.

Scott says he believes the city should take actions necessary when information is available, but he doesn’t want to act too soon before a final ruling is made.

“We take water and sewer problems around here seriously, whether people want to believe it or not,” said Scott. “So, we want to do what we need to do. But we don’t want to go out and spend $15 million on rules that may not be finalized either.”

The EPA says peer-reviewed studies show certain exposure to PFAS could lead to reproductive effects, developmental effects, increased risk of certain cancers and limit the ability of the body’s immune system to fight infection.

