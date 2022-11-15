WITCC gets official approval to start athletics, Esports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) has announced they will officially start an athletics program Fall 2023.

“We are excited for these efforts so we can better connect with our community and create a vibrant and engaging student experience,” said Terry Murrell, president of Western Iowa Tech Community College.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) have approved the college to participate at the Division II level.

WITCC will offer men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and competitive cheer beginning Fall 2023.

It was first announced on Sept. 14, that WITCC received permission from its board of directors to pursue adding athletics.

In addition, WITCC will be offering competitive esports beginning Spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.