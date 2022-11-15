Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN, Facebook/Dianne King)
By WPMI staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WPMI) - A video of a woman waking up in an empty Alabama urgent care has gone viral.

It happened at an American Family Care clinic in Forestdale, near Birmingham. Dianne King said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests.

When she woke up, she realized everyone had gone home for the night.

“‘Did they leave me? Is everybody gone?’ It did cross my mind,” she said in an interview.

King says it was a little quiet, but everything looked normal. When she went looking, she saw all the office lights were on but no one was there.

She took video showing the empty clinic as she walked through it.

“I mean, who leaves a patient laying in a room?” she says in the video.

She walked through the lobby and outside to see if there were any other cars parked out there.

“I wasn’t familiar, I guess, with what time they actually did close, what their closing time was, so I never really thought about it,” King said.

King says knowing that she was left behind as a patient who was there to receive care is kind of disheartening.

“The way I thought about it was, yeah, I was sick and you know maybe flu-like symptoms, sore throat, whatever,” she said. “But it could have been way worse. In my mind that’s what I thought about, what if it was someone who was having a severe cardiac issue or a stroke.

“They could have come back the next morning to a dead body versus a video of somebody walking around, and that’s scary to think about.”

King says the district manager of American Family Care near Forestdale called her and apologized about the incident, saying it should have never happened.

AFC did not respond to a request for comment by Monday.

Copyright 2022 WPMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Suspect in Salix, IA bank robbery identified; also tied to two other Siouxland robberies
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

FILE: Carrie Jones, right, is the wife of Laurel murder suspect Jason Jones.
Carrie Jones, wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect, served protection order from victim’s fiancé
A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show.
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says
Make a plan
Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause