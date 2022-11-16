Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in robberies throughout Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a slate of robberies across Siouxland dating back months.

Police say the suspect, Kevon Spratt, will be charged with kidnapping, robbery and other felony offenses.

Local police had suspected several robberies in the Siouxland area could be tied together, and this seems to be confirmed. Police say Spratt is a suspect in at least three robberies and a person of interest in several more.

Spratt is currently held at the Woodbury County Jail after his arrest on Monday on Interstate 29. Spratt is suspected of robbing multiple locations including a check cashing business in Sioux City.

“That’s what he’s been charged with so far in Woodbury County. He’s also a suspect in small robberies that happened outside of Iowa and Nebraska and in South Dakota,” said Sgt. Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department.

The map below shows the locations Spratt is either the prime suspect or a person of interest. Police say Spratt is likely to face federal charges because his robberies occurred at banks and he allegedly crossed state lines.

This map shows the locations Kevon Spratt is either the prime suspect or a person of interest.
“If he’s, especially if he’s up here from Chicago, which is more, you know, urban, I think he’s been scoping out these places, and then hitting them later,” said Gill.

Police have not provided an update on a robbery last month at BankFirst in Onawa, Iowa. However, police say Spratt is also a suspect in several robberies in the Chicago area.

Police say Spratt is homeless, though he does have a vehicle. And while his intentions are unclear, he has allegedly been in Siouxland since this Spring.

