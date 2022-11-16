Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Holiday Tour of Homes returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Holiday Tour of Homes kicks off this week.

This tour will showcase five homes in the Whispering Creek neighborhood of Sioux City from Thursday, November 17th to Saturday, November 19th.

This is the first time this tradition has occurred since 2019 due to COVID-10 concerns.

According to Big Brother Big Sisters of Siouxland, students from the Sioux City Community Schools Career Academy Design Class will be involved this year to assist in decorating one of the homes.

Tickets are 50 dollars each, with all of the proceeds going towards the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs.

