Gill addresses the soon-to-be vacant Woodbury Co. supervisor seat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill held a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 16, to discuss the future of a county supervisor seat that will be vacated by Rocky DeWitt, who won election against Jackie Smith on Nov. 8.

At the press conference, Gill outlined the process for filling the vacancy. Under Chapter 69.8 of the Iowa code, a special committee of the Woodbury County auditor, attorney and treasurer, will meet to decide if they wish to appoint someone to the vacancy or hold a special election.

“If the committee chooses to do an appointment, then the citizens or the voters of Woodbury County have an option of trying to petition for a special election,” Gill said.

If they choose to appoint, the public can petition for an election with 10 percent of voter signatures in the district, or roughly 3,000.

Gill said he personally would choose former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew to fill the remainder of DeWitt’s term.

“I reached out to Mr. Drew and he said he would take that appointment if he was appointed, he has no interest of running in two years, I think that’s a fair thing to do,” Gill said.

The committee to make the decision is not able to meet until Supervisor DeWitt formally resigns. If he does not formally resign, his seat would automatically vacate when he takes office Jan. 9, 2023.

