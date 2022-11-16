Large star line up announced for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Four musical acts have been announced for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 21-23, 2023, at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

This year’s line-up will bring mega stars Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran to the stage.

Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney will perform on Saturday, July 22, 2023, while Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran will rock the Hy-Vee Stage on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Ticket renewals for the 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will begin on Monday, Nov. 21, and fans can register for an exclusive pre-sale opportunity at hyveeindycarweekend.com before tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 5.

“When we first agreed to hold the event in Newton (Iowa), we knew we wanted to make it the best and biggest event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board and executive director. “We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Pre- and post-race concerts are included with Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets as each artist will perform on stage trackside, in front of the main grandstands at Iowa Speedway. Pre-race concerts will feature 60-minute performances while each post-race concert will include a 90-minute show.

Exclusive trackside concert viewing passes will be available for purchase once 2023 tickets go on sale in December.

More than 80,000 people attended Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in 2022 as INDYCAR made its return to Iowa Speedway this summer.

