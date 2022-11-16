Mangbo named USHL Goalie Of The Week

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Musketeers had a stellar week last week going 3-0 and improving their overall record to 7-6-2, part of that was due to the play between the pipes and one Muskie in particular was recognized.

That would be Axel Mangbo, the swedish netminder was named, USHL Goalie of the week after his performances helped guide the Muskies to an undefeated week.

Mangbo held teams to an average of 1.93 goals over the week, against Sioux Falls, Mangbo stopped 28-30 shots. Then in Des Moines the Vermont Commit went 25-27, and was unphased in the shootout round stopping every chance the buccaneers had.

Mangbo and the Muskes are back on the ice Wednesday November 23rd against the Omaha Lancers puck drop at the Tyson is set for 7:05.

