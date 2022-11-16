New alternatives presented for Gordon Drive Viaduct

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Built in 1936, Sioux City’s Gordon Drive Viaduct is showing its age. In fact, transportation officials say it no longer meets current road design and safety standards. While the Iowa D-O-T says it is still safe, the agency presented two alternatives to the 86-year-old span.

The options consisted of an “on alignment” alternative which would mean the existing viaduct would be completely replaced in the same general area. There’s also a “south adjacent alignment” alternative which that would be built just south of the existing viaduct from Virginia Street to Fairmount Street.

Regardless of the alternative, it will come with a high price tag with minimum of $118 million estimated. There is hope for federal and state money to pay for the project.

“This is a main artery for Sioux City. This is that that Greenville and Morningside Avenue connection to downtown and we recognize there’s over 20,000 vehicles a day on that viaduct now, and our design here we’re looking at low to mid 30,000 vehicles. So we recognize the importance of this route, especially when you look at the rail traffic that cuts up the Hooven Valley,” Dakin Schultz, Iowa DOT district 3 transportation planner said.

The public was able to look at maps and ask questions. And, for people who have business in Sioux City, or commute on the viaduct daily, the change would impact their lives.

“It’s going to be a major disruption for two to three years. We hope it increases the access, which could bring more businesses to those areas, such as the stockyards. So let’s hope it all goes well,” said Mark Hanson, a meeting attendant.

The Iowa DOT also proposed a possible Floyd Boulevard intersection on Gordon Drive, as well as, looking at the Bacon Creek Conduit.

