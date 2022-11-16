North XC star Nash signs with Huskers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City North Cross-Country team once again had another successful season and with success in high school athletics college coaches start keeping an eye on your program, and that was certainly the case for one star.

Gabe Nash signed with the Nebraska Huskers cross country team, Nash helped guide the North cross-country team to a state title in 2020, finished 8th at state this season, and was 3rd the season before it.

The senior will wrap up his classes at Sioux City North before becoming a Husker. Despite other teams recruiting him Nebraska was just the right spot for Nash.

“It’s the good life I mean, can’t argue with it and the people are really nice the proximity is pretty close the coaches are pretty nice to go big red.” said Gabe Nash Nebraska Commit

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.