One person in the hospital and one family pet dies following house fire in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - One person was taken to the hospital, and a family pet was lost, following a house fire in Norfolk, Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they could see smoke and flames from the outside of the house at 1909 Carmel Drive.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to get it under control. The house, and everything inside, is a total loss.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature.

