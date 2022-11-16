Plymouth County to lift burn ban

PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa (KTIV) - The burn ban that has been in effect since September in Plymouth County will be lifted on Friday, Nov. 18.

According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Chief David Schipper, the burn ban will expire at 8 a.m., Friday.

Cherokee County lifted its ban on Nov. 14. Woodbury County has submitted its letter to the State Fire Marshal’s office to lift its burn ban at midnight, Thursday, Dec. 1.

Crawford County is the only remaining county in northwest Iowa with a burn ban in place.

