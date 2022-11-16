Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog found locked inside vacant house

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine have charged the owner of a dog that was found locked inside a vacant home with animal cruelty.

The Caribou Police Department said 31-year-old Matthew Guzman was charged with one count of animal cruelty after he voluntarily turned himself in on Nov. 14.

Police originally asked people for help identifying the dog after they posted pictures of him on their Facebook page. They said the dog was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased Caribou home that had been vacant before it was bought.

With the help of the public, the police department eventually identified a suspect and worked to locate him.

Officials said the dog is currently safe and being provided with the care he needs. They also said they wanted to thank the various departments and commenters who helped them track down the suspect and deal with the case.

