Some more flurries & cold, windy days ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw our first snow of the year on Tuesday, and we opened our day on this Wednesday with even more! After beginning the day with some flurries, the skies have cleared, making way for a mostly sunny day across Siouxland. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 20s, but with the 10-15 mph west-northwesterly wind and 25 mph wind gusts, it’ll feel a lot more like the high teens.

The clouds are expected to roll back in as we head into Wednesday night. We will also likely see some more flurries, mainly in central and western Siouxland. It won’t get much colder once the sun goes down, with lows expected to stay in the low-to-mid 20s throughout the night. We will also continue to see that west-northwesterly wind at around 5-10 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

We won’t warm up all that much on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs expected to only reach the mid-to-upper 20s. We also have the potential to see some more flurries, although they’ll likely be very isolated to parts of western Siouxland. It will continue to be windy, with a 15-20 mph northwesterly wind, and gusts reaching 35 mph. These winds will lead to temperatures feeling like the teens, and even single digits in certain parts of the viewing area.

Thursday night will be very cold and windy, with lows expected to plummet into the single digits. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with the slight possibility of an overnight flurry or 2. The wind will continue to blow strong, coming in from the northwest at around 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Be sure to bundle up if you need to go out for any reason Thursday night, because those temperatures will feel like they’re below 0.

This will bring in another chilly day on Friday, with highs only expected to reach the low 20s. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy, with a 10-15 mph west-northwesterly wind and gusts expected to reach 25 mph. As a result, feels like temperatures are expected to be in the low teens, and even single digits in parts of Siouxland.

Friday night will be rather cold as well, with partly cloudy skies and lows dipping down to the low teens. It’ll continue to be windy, with a 5-15 mph wind coming in from the west-southwest and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday will bring in another chilly day and night, before we begin to warm up a little on Sunday. By then, highs should be in the 40s, peaking on Tuesday with highs expected to flirt with the 50s. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

