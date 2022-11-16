South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials have confirmed that the principal of South Sioux City Middle School has been placed on administrative leave.

According to district officials, Tom Coviello was placed on administrative leave effective Friday, Nov. 11. Officials said they could not provide any additional details regarding this decision, because “this is a confidential personnel matter.”

With Coviello on administrative leave, Assistant Principal Chris Erickson and Assistant Principal Lora Crowe will assist with any circumstance that should arise at the school.

The district says it is working to put together a long-term plan for this situation and will release more information at a later date.

According to Coviello’s Facebook page, he’s been the principal at the middle school since 2019.

