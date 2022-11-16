Tuesday, Miracle League of Sioux City hosts ‘Is This Heaven?’ fundraiser with special guest Dwier Brown

The public has the chance to play catch with actor, Dwier Brown
The public has the chance to play catch with actor, Dwier Brown(KTIV)
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a little bit of heaven in Siouxland, Tuesday night.

The Miracle League of Sioux City hosted the “Is This Heaven?” fundraiser at the Orpheum Theater.

Special guest, “Field of Dreams” actor Dwier Brown, signed autographs, and even played a little bit of catch.

Tuesday’s fundraiser was part of Miracle League’s “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign and organizers say Brown was the perfect person to invite to the event.

“He’s the man of “Field of Dreams.” And even the line of ‘Wanna have a catch?’ You know he and Kevin Costner,” said Kevin Negaard, Board Member of Miracle League of Sioux City. “And so, I think more than anything he’s been so gracious from the moment we contacted him and with his time here.”

Brown connected with folks attending the event through a live “question and answer” session, and autograph session.

Most importantly, Brown was able to connect with those who benefit from the Miracle League, and Sioux City’s Miracle Field.

“I got off the phone with him and of course, looked it up right away and saw what an incredible organization it was and that made it all the easier for me to want to come here,” said Dwier Brown, “Field of Dreams” Actor. “You know I’m not famous anywhere but in Iowa, I do pretty well. So if I can lend that little bit of celebrity to this effort then I’m honored to do it.”

To end the night, the movie “Field of Dreams” was screened inside the Orpheum.

For more information about the “Wanna Have A Catch” campaign, click here.

