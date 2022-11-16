University of Iowa reporting uptick in sexual assault reports

IOWA CITY Iowa (KCRG) - According to the 2022 Jeanne Clery Disclosure report, in 2020, there were 38 reports of sexual assault on or near the University of Iowa campus. That number jumped to 68 in 2021.

“It’s easy to forget that there are people out there like that,” said Iowa student Brianna Hynes.

The Rape Victim Advocacy Group, an organization that supports victims of rape and sexual assault, points to the impact of the pandemic.

“Historically, alcohol is the most frequently used weapon to facilitate sexual violence,” said Executive Director Adam Robinson. “During the pandemic, you saw a decrease in alcohol-facilitated sexual assault as bars, restaurants, tailgating parties, and socializing was done differently.”

Robinson said the report showed last school year more people were reporting rapes, but it was unclear if assaults were increasing or if reporting was increasing.

“We’re experiencing people asking for help in ways they couldn’t before,” he said.

While Robinson and RVAP continue their work to prevent sexual assault and support survivors, Hynes said she’s prepared when on campus.

“I usually put measures in place to make sure I feel safe,” she said. " I carry my pepper spray, I’m not walking in dark alleys at night, and I always have a group of friends.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.