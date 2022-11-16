Uvalde mayor: Acting police chief will soon be gone after shooting response revelation

Mayor Don McLaughlin said a student's 911 call from inside the classroom should've started the ball rolling, but it didn't.
(CNN) -The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, said the acting police chief will no longer be with the department by the end of the week.

This comes after CNN reported on a phone call between Lt. Mariano Pargas and dispatchers the day of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 21 people were killed.

During the call, Pargas was informed of a 911 call from a student that said some people were still alive in Room 112.

Mayor Don McLaughlin said that should have started the ball rolling, but it didn’t.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: The video in this story may include disturbing content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Nearly 400 officers responded, but the 10-year-old and her classmates were left wondering where they were. (CNN, CITY OF UVALDE, TORRES FAMILY)

“I think if we’d have had this, all this, and I think if we would have had your video and what we saw and everything we saw last night, I think Mariano would have been gone sooner, in my opinion, would have been gone,” he said.

“It just goes to show what we originally put him on leave for, his failure to act and set up a command situation,” McLaughlin said. “And then as acting chief of police, he gets this information and did nothing with it, what I saw.”

He added, “This smells of a coverup to no end for me from the (state Department of Public Safety’s) side, because there’s been no transparency, no forthcoming with honesty and so forth.”

McLaughlin said every part of the response that day is under scrutiny.

He said he will get to the bottom of it and ensure those same mistakes never happen at another school or community again.

