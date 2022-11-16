We could see some more snow showers this morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! It is a cold, cloudy, and breezy start to our morning. Currently our temperatures are in the teens and 20s, but with our wind out of the northwest up to 25 miles per hour we have feels like temperature in the single digits with some spots feeling below zero.

Also, this morning we are seeing some flurries falling across the region causing some road issues. Main issues are here in Sioux City, North I-29 headed towards Sioux Falls, Storm Lake, Carroll, and Spencer. As you are headed to work or school use caution because there are slick spots.

For today, we will be cloudy with snow showers and flurries for the first part of today. Wind will also be breezy up to 30 miles per hour so wind chills will be in the teens even though our highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s today. During the afternoon hours we could see the clouds start to break up giving some sunshine for the afternoon hours.

Tonight, clouds will move back into the region as a cold front approaches from our north. Temperatures tonight will be in the teens and 20s once again with wind out of the west northwest up to 10 miles per hour. As the cold front moves closer to Siouxland, we have another chance of seeing some more snow showers in the early morning hours of Thursday. As of right now the best chance of snow looks to be to the west of I-29.

The rest of the week will be cold and windy as that cold front brings in some cold air. We are forecasting wind chills below zero as wind will be up to 40 miles per hour.

I have all the details in my full weather coming up on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.