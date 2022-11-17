Annual Cy-Hawk football game between Hawkeyes, Cyclones extended through 2027

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa and Iowa State University will continue to compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through at least the 2027 season.

The universities announced a two-year extension to the contract, which previously went through 2025.

It follows the same home and road pattern, with the team meeting in Iowa City on Sept. 12, 2026, and in Ames on Sept. 11, 2027.

The teams first met in 1894, but have played annually since resuming the series in 1977. The matchup was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Iowa holds a 46-23 advantage in the series all-time, and has won six of the last seven games.

The Cyclones won the 2022 matchup 10-7 on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.