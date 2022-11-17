‘An unworkable solution’ - Spirit Lake, IA police chief responds to arming school staff members

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The police chief in Spirit Lake has issued a formal response to the Spirit Lake School District’s plan to arm certain staff members.

According to KUOO Radio, Police Chief Shane Brevik said his “professional judgment is that arming staff members is an unworkable solution” and that it could have the potential to “provide a false sense of security for students, parents and school personnel,” adding he feels it could “interfere with law enforcement efforts in the event of an emergency.”

“The idea that staff and teachers having gone through some simple walk-throughs of ‘tactical’ situations even begins to prepare them for facing an armed threat is concerning,” said Brevik in his emailed statement.

School officials have argued having someone who is armed and professionally trained that can directly interact with an armed intruder within seconds is vital.

KUOO Radio says Spirit Lake Community Schools is accepting public comment on the proposed safety plan through this coming Monday, Nov. 21. The board will meet in a special session at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 to consider the plan.

The plan can be read in its entirety here. The plan was first approved back in August by the school board. It was approved unanimously but no timeline for its implementation was announced. The plan calls for up to 10 employees, not teachers, to be armed at the school.

The plan was supported by the Dickinson County Sheriff.

