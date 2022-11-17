Big Brothers Big Sisters kick off their ‘Tour of Homes’ fundraiser

First home provided by Steve & Kristie Drent with designer, Dynasty Painting and Decorating –...
First home provided by Steve & Kristie Drent with designer, Dynasty Painting and Decorating – Dori Sexton(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year the tour of homes is back for the first time since 2019.

The tour will showcase 5 homes in the Whispering Creek neighborhood of Sioux City from Thursday, Nov. 17th to Saturday, Nov. 19th. The tour takes about 2 hours total, with around 20 minutes in each house.

There is also a silent auction available at the event center when people first arrive.

All the money from the event will go towards the Big Brother Big Sisters program.

“All the money raised here is 100% going back to the youth mentoring program so that we can hose match activities,” said Jestske Wauran, Director of Recruitment and Marketing at Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We can support those one-on-one matches between a big brother and their little brother. A big couple and their little, a big sister and her little sister. So, thanks to the support of our sponsors, our donors, and most importantly the community we are able to continue to run our programs.”

Tour of Homes is sold out for all their remaining evening slots, with 1,200 people expected to participate.

They do have openings during the day Friday and Saturday.

For more information, and where to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Police on I-29
Large Police Presence on I-29
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

REMSEN ST MARY'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alleged serial robber has four charges dismissed
Joni Ernst votes for gay marriage protection bill
Spirit Lake, Iowa High School
‘An unworkable solution’ - Spirit Lake, IA police chief responds to arming school staff members
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Judge dismisses four charges against alleged serial robber