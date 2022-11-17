Big Brothers Big Sisters kick off their ‘Tour of Homes’ fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year the tour of homes is back for the first time since 2019.

The tour will showcase 5 homes in the Whispering Creek neighborhood of Sioux City from Thursday, Nov. 17th to Saturday, Nov. 19th. The tour takes about 2 hours total, with around 20 minutes in each house.

There is also a silent auction available at the event center when people first arrive.

All the money from the event will go towards the Big Brother Big Sisters program.

“All the money raised here is 100% going back to the youth mentoring program so that we can hose match activities,” said Jestske Wauran, Director of Recruitment and Marketing at Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We can support those one-on-one matches between a big brother and their little brother. A big couple and their little, a big sister and her little sister. So, thanks to the support of our sponsors, our donors, and most importantly the community we are able to continue to run our programs.”

Tour of Homes is sold out for all their remaining evening slots, with 1,200 people expected to participate.

They do have openings during the day Friday and Saturday.

For more information, and where to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.